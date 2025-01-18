Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $21.61 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

