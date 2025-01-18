Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.31% of Veritex worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 319.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 295.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Up 0.5 %

VBTX stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,215.08. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $508,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. The trade was a 21.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

