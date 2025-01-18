Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 124,190 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Sanmina worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 88.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sanmina by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.