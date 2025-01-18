Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 236,400 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.77% of Yelp worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 93,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Up 0.3 %

Yelp stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $45.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,020.52. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,368 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

