Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $135,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,182,823.30. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,273.34. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

