Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 535.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $22,049,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,661.05. This trade represents a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

