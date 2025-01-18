Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,248 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 89.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 571,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 307,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.