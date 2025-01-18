Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 124,783 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Onsemi worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 42.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

