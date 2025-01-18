Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 144,385 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.62% of Ambarella worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $112,210.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,016.38. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

