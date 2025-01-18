Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 581,061 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.97% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This trade represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,762.02. This represents a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 227.71 and a beta of 2.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

