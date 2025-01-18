Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 58,973 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.34% of Customers Bancorp worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Insider Activity

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 86,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $4,895,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,662,410.92. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.