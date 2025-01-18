Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 76,160 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

BECN opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,410. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,274 shares of company stock worth $1,578,146. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

