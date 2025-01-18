Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 86,799 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of LiveRamp worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

