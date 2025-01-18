Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 899,103 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,103 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 471.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after buying an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $306,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,965 shares in the company, valued at $36,867,735. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.06.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

