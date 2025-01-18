Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $14.88 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ATMU opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

