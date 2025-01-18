Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Dycom Industries worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of DY stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In related news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

