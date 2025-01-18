Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $120,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,564.36. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,597. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.