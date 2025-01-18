Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,157 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $246.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.86 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.