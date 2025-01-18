Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Astronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Astronics

ATRO opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Astronics by 10.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

