Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $5,191,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 25.4% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $4,140,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 465.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 526,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 433,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
