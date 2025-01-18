Atb Cap Markets Predicts Weaker Earnings for Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$7.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 50,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,310.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 137,650 shares of company stock worth $852,718. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

