Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after buying an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 69.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

