Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Head to Head Comparison

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Earthworks Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Earthworks Entertainment and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $28.03, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Atour Lifestyle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle $657.19 million 5.41 $103.82 million $1.16 22.28

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle 17.43% 48.26% 16.71%

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children’s and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children’s and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy’s Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children’s series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthworks Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthworks Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.