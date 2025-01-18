Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.06). 770,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 635,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.03).
A number of brokerages have commented on ATG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 555 ($6.75) to GBX 695 ($8.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £1,173,000 ($1,427,180.92). Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
