Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.