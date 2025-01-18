B. Riley Cuts Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Price Target to $40.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,086,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Articles

