B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $760.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

