B. Riley Weighs in on Reddit’s FY2029 Earnings (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reddit in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reddit’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RDDT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Reddit from $99.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reddit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $175.57 on Thursday. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $187.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $1,763,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $82,110,614.50. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,909.60. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,023 shares of company stock worth $34,118,355 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139,196 shares in the last quarter. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $474,403,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Reddit by 177.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reddit by 3,172.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 1,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,650,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,450 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

