Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 61.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BMI opened at $215.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.50. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

