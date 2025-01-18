Ball (NYSE:BALL) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. Ball’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 400.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ball by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,951,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Ball by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 275,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.