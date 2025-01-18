Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $18.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 589.8% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,732,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,476,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,839 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 663,061 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.37%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

