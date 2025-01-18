Bank of America Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

