Bank of America Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $45.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMVT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

IMVT stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $106,228.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,428,251.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $56,786.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,564,692.64. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,091. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,446,000 after buying an additional 2,053,688 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 760,692 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

