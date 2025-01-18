Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.51, with a volume of 1041327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $3,555,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

