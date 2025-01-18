Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Price

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $172.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

WMS opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,920,000 after buying an additional 94,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

