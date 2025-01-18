Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.0 days.
Barco Stock Performance
BCNAF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Barco has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Barco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.