Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.0 days.

Barco Stock Performance

BCNAF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Barco has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Get Barco alerts:

Barco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.