Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of BDC opened at $117.35 on Thursday. Belden has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Belden’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total transaction of $155,556.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,956.07. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Belden by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

