Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 5,940,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,701,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $266.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 569,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 272,240 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 42.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 625,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,996 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,652 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

