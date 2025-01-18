BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.06 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

