Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Biglari Price Performance

NYSE:BH opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93. Biglari has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $271.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,161 shares in the company, valued at $272,240,029.95. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966 in the last three months. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

About Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biglari by 48.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Biglari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

