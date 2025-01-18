Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Biglari Price Performance
NYSE:BH opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93. Biglari has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $271.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari
In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,161 shares in the company, valued at $272,240,029.95. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966 in the last three months. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Featured Stories
