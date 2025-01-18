BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upgraded BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

