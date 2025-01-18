BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.92. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,313.82. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,129 shares of company stock worth $2,344,018. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

