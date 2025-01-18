Blink Charging’s (BLNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLNK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.61. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

