Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.97.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,777,216.86. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,528 shares of company stock worth $3,061,501 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $517,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $785,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

