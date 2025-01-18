Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $15.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
OBDC opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.