Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives $15.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 254,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.