Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,970 shares of company stock worth $2,914,246. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $108,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

