Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.25.
In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total transaction of C$1,990,650.43. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
