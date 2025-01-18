Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$117.25.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

TSE BBD.B opened at C$88.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$97.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.27. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$44.29 and a 52-week high of C$113.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$521,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total transaction of C$1,990,650.43. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

