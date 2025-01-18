Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.40.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Shares of SAM opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $249.21 and a one year high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.14 and a 200 day moving average of $288.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.