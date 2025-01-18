BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

NYSE BP opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. BP’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BP by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BP by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

