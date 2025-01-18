Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

